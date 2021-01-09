Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Where is our democracy?

As I write, the U.S. Capitol Building has been invaded by right-wing protesters and Congress has been forced to suspend its session intended to validate the votes of the Electoral College. This is unprecedented in American democracy. As Shannon Watts commented on Twitter, “The party of law and order is fighting with police in an attempt to break into the Capitol and harm lawmakers.”

Trump and the Republican congresspeople who support him have taken our government to a dangerous low. To contest votes that have been counted, recounted, and certified by state governments is no less than an act of treason against our democracy. There is no factual evidence of voter fraud anywhere, as many Republican officials and the courts have confirmed. Unfortunately, if you tell a lie long and loudly enough, some people will believe it.

Margie Heller

Cheney

 

