A willful disdain

Like Trump’s abuse of power, CMR has AGAIN demonstrated her shameless abuse and willful defiance of her oath to the U.S. Constitution. Wednesday’s vote in Congress to ignore the Will of the People, claiming that “millions of American’s” believe the election was fraudulent is itself, FRAUDULENT!

The body of work CMR has assembled in favor of sidelining democracy for power and authoritarianism is substantial. CMR is a wolf in sheep’s clothing; occasionally described as “nice”; her votes against each one of us are full of contempt and a thirst for power fueled by greed.

I believe WE are better than the representation we have elected from the 5th District. We don’t deserve the voting record she is amassing. Voting with Trump 94% of the time means that she’s voting AGAINST us 94% of the time! CMR voted to support the USPS debacle at the hands of Postmaster DeJoy that strategically attempted to disenfranchise voters during a global pandemic; she voted against a House approved Covid relief bill in May; and ultimately her naked lemming support of Trump and McCarthy by signing on to a fantastically ignorant and baseless proposition to the Supreme Court demanding that they overturn the will of the people in the Nov. 3rd election.

Democracy is a system of self-government. Its not easy and the temptations are great. CMR has indulged her craven desire for power and greed at the expense of ALL of us. And destroyed her oath to the constitution in the process. Shame!

Diana McIntire

Spokane