Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

A willful disdain

Like Trump’s abuse of power, CMR has AGAIN demonstrated her shameless abuse and willful defiance of her oath to the U.S. Constitution. Wednesday’s vote in Congress to ignore the Will of the People, claiming that “millions of American’s” believe the election was fraudulent is itself, FRAUDULENT!

The body of work CMR has assembled in favor of sidelining democracy for power and authoritarianism is substantial. CMR is a wolf in sheep’s clothing; occasionally described as “nice”; her votes against each one of us are full of contempt and a thirst for power fueled by greed.

I believe WE are better than the representation we have elected from the 5th District. We don’t deserve the voting record she is amassing. Voting with Trump 94% of the time means that she’s voting AGAINST us 94% of the time! CMR voted to support the USPS debacle at the hands of Postmaster DeJoy that strategically attempted to disenfranchise voters during a global pandemic; she voted against a House approved Covid relief bill in May; and ultimately her naked lemming support of Trump and McCarthy by signing on to a fantastically ignorant and baseless proposition to the Supreme Court demanding that they overturn the will of the people in the Nov. 3rd election.

Democracy is a system of self-government. Its not easy and the temptations are great. CMR has indulged her craven desire for power and greed at the expense of ALL of us. And destroyed her oath to the constitution in the process. Shame!

Diana McIntire

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430