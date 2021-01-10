Crime does pay

I failed my children. Instead of encouraging them to be law-abiding, hard-working, men who stayed in school, fought for their country, took responsibility for their families, and paid their taxes, I should have encouraged them to break laws, batter their wives and children, as then they too, not just essential workers, would be closer to the front line for the vaccine. (“Prisoners getting vaccinated amid outbreak,” Dec. 29)

Thank you for clarifying that essential is defined as expendable and that the generosity of the affluent is always paid for by the working class as our neighborhoods become one vast mission with attached soup kitchens, our parks riddled with needles and human waste.

Give me another chance and maybe they’ll get like if I can at least talk them into at least getting a speeding ticket.

Clark Burland

Spokane