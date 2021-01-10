Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Crime does pay

I failed my children. Instead of encouraging them to be law-abiding, hard-working, men who stayed in school, fought for their country, took responsibility for their families, and paid their taxes, I should have encouraged them to break laws, batter their wives and children, as then they too, not just essential workers, would be closer to the front line for the vaccine. (“Prisoners getting vaccinated amid outbreak,” Dec. 29)

Thank you for clarifying that essential is defined as expendable and that the generosity of the affluent is always paid for by the working class as our neighborhoods become one vast mission with attached soup kitchens, our parks riddled with needles and human waste.

Give me another chance and maybe they’ll get like if I can at least talk them into at least getting a speeding ticket.

Clark Burland

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430