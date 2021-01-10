Do the vaccination math

CVS, Walgreen’s, and Rite Aid are apparent assignees for initial COVID vaccines for the general public. In Spokane County we have at least a half million people to vaccinate. These three chains have a total of 10 stores in the area. That means that each store will need to give out at least 50,000 original doses and another 50,000 second doses.

Giving these vaccinations would involve the injection (5 minutes), waiting 15 minutes after the shot to see if there are reactions (CDC recommendation), documenting the injection, filling and disposing of used materials, and management of the line. I see work for up to three people for each station, and two more for work that covers all lines to ensure no delays.

So, at 5 minutes per patient, assuming that there is infinite space for all the folks waiting after shots, the max volume that could be handled would be 12 per hour, or 144 per 12 hour open period per station. That is 864 patients per 6 day week per shot. At this rate, it would take 116 weeks to complete both shots for each store.

Is anyone doing this simple math? It is now the first week of January and I haven’t seen a single article on where and how to get an injection, from any of the assigned pharmacies, nor from any local medical officials, or my doctor. Where is the leadership and plan? Where do we get the answers? Is anyone in charge?

Douglas Keene

Spokane Valley