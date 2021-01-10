Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Idaho’s COVID response

I begin by saying this virus is real, highly contagious and dangerous for a small percentage of the population. This virus, like all viruses, is everywhere in the air you breathe and things you touch, including the items in your cart at Albertson’s today.

Much has been written both on social media and this publication about the irresponsible response in Idaho by continuing to allow businesses to remain open while in neighboring states enact more draconian mandates. While differences exist in infection rates between neighboring states, it’s relatively insignificant and supports the notion that these draconian measures are ineffective. This is noted by a recent infection affecting 150 people at a Costco store in Yakima.

If you agree with the shutdown orders might I suggest choices for you. If you’re uncomfortable with indoor dining, order out or better yet stay home. If you think that rag you have on your face somehow protects you, wear it but don’t touch anything because the virus is there too and you’re spreading it. If you feel at risk going shopping, there are options for home delivery and curb side pickup but remember those items you bring into your home are contaminated as well.

There are just as many human casualties from this virus besides the sickness, small businesses closing, never to reopen. I applaud Idaho leadership for making the difficult choices to maintain a balance between control of the disease vs. destroying people’s livelihood.

Collin Lamb

Post Falls

 

