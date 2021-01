Even before Donald J. Trump raised his hand in oath to God and country the Dems had been plotting his demise. The attack to impeach him was immediate and unfounded, costly, time-consuming and vicious.

Since the 2020 election the constant mantra from the left is “Move Forward Together.” In other words you on the right: “Get Over It.”

On January 20, the new mantra will be: “Welcome to socialism.”

Gerald R. Sand

Spokane