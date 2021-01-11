Reopen gyms

I am writing in support of efforts being made by “Stronger Together Coalition Spokane” to reopen our state’s fitness centers and coach-led fitness facilities.

They are not the problem in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, but a weapon in the fight against it. They are safe. Time and again, science has shown that fitness facilities of all kinds have one of the lowest rates of transmission (less than 1%).

They are committed. They have done their best to pivot their businesses and operate under state-mandated closures and restrictions that have been, in a word, devastating. They will continue to strive for integrity in the fight for forward movement and are committed to providing a safe space for their customers.

They are vital. They are direct contributors to the life of our community. They provide space for the building and sustaining of both physical and mental health.

They are ready. They have developed and presented to the governor a detailed and conscientious reopening plan based on solid data and science and incorporating the state’s own regulations as previously issued.

They are standing as one community, believing that what they do matters deeply for the health and sanity of those they love and serve … and they deserve our support. Go to “Stronger Together Coalition Spokane” on Facebook for more information as to how you can support this effort to reopen.

Mark Newbold

Spokane