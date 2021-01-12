Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

And the winner is…

The Academy of Political Theater presents this year’s trophy for Worst Performance to the Republican Party for their energetic contribution to the decline of American democracy. Worst Actor of course goes to Donald Trump with Worst Supporting Actor shared by Senators Hawley and Cruz.

The citation for Worst Musical Score belongs to the Trumpettes congressional chorus line with their off key lyrics and awkward choreography.

A special accolade for Worst Guest Appearance goes to the Texas Attorney General and his band of fellow travelers in their raucous march to, and hasty retreat from, the steps of the Supreme Court.

Also, the Academy wishes to acknowledge the occasional comic relief provided by Mike Pence in his role as Trump’s hapless sidekick.

The Academy initially intended to present this trophy in the farce category but recent events make clear that it is a tragedy.

Finally, the Academy is disappointed that the fat lady has locked herself in the green room and refuses to sing.

Mike Perrin

Spokane Valley

 

