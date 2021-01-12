Media says …
Tue., Jan. 12, 2021
The media that told us about Russia collusion for years is the same media telling us it was a fair and honest election.
Warren Walker
Spokane
Tue., Jan. 12, 2021
The media that told us about Russia collusion for years is the same media telling us it was a fair and honest election.
Warren Walker
Spokane
Click here to learn more.
Submit letters using any of the following:
Our online form
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201
Our online formMail: Letters to the Editor
Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430