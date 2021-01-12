Simply appalling

I was absolutely appalled to see Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers’ opinion this morning. I am appalled that she is helping to feed this immense fabrication about the 200,000 “extra” ballots instead of leading her constituents to a more transparent, just truth.

History will bear out that this is patently false and those leaders cowardly and selfish enough to feed this delusion have done an unimaginably grave disservice to our nation. Representative McMorris Rodgers’ words have fed the chaotic, duplicitous actions taking place in the capitol today. I am appalled.

Maggie Dale

Spokane