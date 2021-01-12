Support Cheney students

Students thrive when they have access to small classes and opportunities for extra/co-curricular activities. Cheney Schools’ students currently enjoy a well-rounded education with visual and performing arts, extra-curricular sports and clubs, and support staff to ensure the students’ health and safety. The EP&O levy in Proposition 1 supports these programs, ensuring that the children of the West Plains have the opportunities that they need to succeed. Our children also deserve to have school facilities that are in good repair. The CP levy in Proposition 2 allows the District to invest in needed technology, make improvements to buildings’ security, and repair or replace school infrastructure.

By supporting our students and schools, we will be helping to create the educated workforce needed to drive business development in the region. Investing in our schools is investing in our economy.

In 2018 voters approved a three year replacement levy to augment the District’s state funding. That levy provided needed resources to support our students, but it expires at the end of this year. Although the proposed replacement levies will support about 11% of the District’s budget, the proposed levy rate would still be at almost the lowest point since 2000.

Propositions 1 & 2 will allow the Cheney School District to continue its excellent service to thousands of K-12 children. Please continue to support our community by voting YES to CSD Proposition Nos. 1 and 2 on February 9.

Kristin Weaver Bowman and David D. Bowman

Spokane