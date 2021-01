If the Republicans in the 5th Congressional District nominated a socially moderate, fiscally conservative, law school graduate who was not a Trump sycophant for the 2022 election, I would seriously consider voting for that person - even though I have been a Democrat for over 50 years.

Eighteen years of Cathy McMorris Rodgers is at least 14 years too many. It is clearly time for a change.

Anne Stuart Oswald

Spokane Valley