Vestal’s hateful attack

I am so saddened the Spokesman-Review would print such hate-filled harangue by Shawn Vestal of Cathy McMorris Rodgers that only stirs up anger and unproductive public-discourse (“With vote today, McMorris Rodgers gives up any vestige of integrity,” Jan. 6).

Vestal claims: “We might have foreseen that McMorris Rodgers would betray her oath of office, the Constitution, and most basic principle of American democracy …”

“McMorris Rodgers would burn her boats on the shores of a land ruled by a mad despot” .. ( I thought cities-counties-states-and Congress also help rule ) Vestal knows. He further makes unsupported claims by asserting McMorris Rodgers is: “A despicable toady. An abject coward. A traitor to her own promises and an enemy of the American voter.”

How about examples and specifics, Shawn? Cathy McMorris Rodgers is a decent, honest, duly elected representative of a majority of people in our area. She wants only registered voters to vote. She wants only state legislatures (not the media — Jeff Bezos or Mark Zuckerberg) to set state vote rules. She (unlike Biden) supports charter schools or school choice for kids in poorly run inner-city schools in Democrat-led cities.

She supports capitalism and weird things like freedom of speech. She doesn’t like media giants censoring the news that they don’t like. When Vestal demonizes any views other than his own and only generates anger from nearly half of the American public he indirectly promotes rage and uncivil behavior. Could the Spokesman-Review please tone down publishing such one-sided vitriol by this overly angry man Vestal ?

Ken Hills

Spokane