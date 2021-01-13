Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

The riots around our nation’s capitol

The riots were instigated by a president who, in imitation of the great dictators of Europe such as Mussolini, Hitler and Franco, could convince, without a stitch of evidence, millions of Americans that the election was stolen from him. He has to face reality. He sponsored some 60 lawsuits to challenge the elections in six different states. All were thrown out by judges of one or the other party. The conservative Republican Attorney General of the United States, William Barr, stated there was no evidence of foul play in any state election. One state, Georgia, found it necessary to have two recounts. The result was the same in all and the Republican Secretary of State affirmed the result of a Biden victory.

The president has been preaching to his audience of believers, even before the election itself was over, that he unfairly lost the election. The tragic riots of Jan. 6 were a grand climax. It is the President who incited the crowds to invade the Capitol to protest the election. Is this an abuse of power? Let’s watch how this all plays out. My bet is that he will be marginalized by his own party. Then, perhaps by a joint decision by members of both parties, he will be put on trial and locked up for his actions over the last month. If that turns out to be true, he will get what he deserves and our democracy will have survived another challenge.

Nicolas Kiessling

Pullman

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430