The riots around our nation’s capitol

The riots were instigated by a president who, in imitation of the great dictators of Europe such as Mussolini, Hitler and Franco, could convince, without a stitch of evidence, millions of Americans that the election was stolen from him. He has to face reality. He sponsored some 60 lawsuits to challenge the elections in six different states. All were thrown out by judges of one or the other party. The conservative Republican Attorney General of the United States, William Barr, stated there was no evidence of foul play in any state election. One state, Georgia, found it necessary to have two recounts. The result was the same in all and the Republican Secretary of State affirmed the result of a Biden victory.

The president has been preaching to his audience of believers, even before the election itself was over, that he unfairly lost the election. The tragic riots of Jan. 6 were a grand climax. It is the President who incited the crowds to invade the Capitol to protest the election. Is this an abuse of power? Let’s watch how this all plays out. My bet is that he will be marginalized by his own party. Then, perhaps by a joint decision by members of both parties, he will be put on trial and locked up for his actions over the last month. If that turns out to be true, he will get what he deserves and our democracy will have survived another challenge.

Nicolas Kiessling

Pullman