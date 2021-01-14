Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Pathetic logic

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers deserves all the criticism people have vented toward her on these pages over the past several weeks. The recent sad and disturbing events leading up to Jan. 6, when Congress convened to certify the electoral vote, again reveal her underlying disrespect for America’s electoral system and her craven attachment to power.

Even though eventually CMR dropped her intended plan to oppose certifying the vote — only after Trump supporters broke into the Capitol, causing bloodshed and widespread damage — her prior statements and “carefully considered” stance reveal a willingness to say anything to stay in the good graces of far right voters.

Let me imagine how she’d explain and defend her position siding with Trump in opposing the election. “Though there was no proof of widespread voter fraud, though no one stole the election, though I stood by silently while the president repeatedly lied that there was fraud and theft, though I did not stand and tell constituents the truth that the president was lying, and since millions believed the president’s lies, after all this, I am forced to take give voice to those contesting the election based on falsehoods. Falsehoods that I and others helped sustain by claiming they were valid.”

McMorris Rodgers wants us to believe she was an innocent in the mayhem and was simply doing her duty. What it does, far more loudly, is underscore how inept CMR is as a representative for all of Eastern Washington. It’s time for a change.

Tom Sowa

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430