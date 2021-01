You want to slow down and stop the spread of COVID-19? Ramp up vaccinating.

Of 22 million doses produced, only 6 million have been used. It’s time the vaccination program gets a boost and we start seeing our numbers fall! We need to knock this out of the ballpark so people can get back to work and back to some kind of normal.

We got the vaccines, let’s use them!

Thomas Hinkle

Spokane Valley