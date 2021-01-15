Selective law and order

Following the violent assault on the Capitol Building we heard some Republicans chide the perpetrators: “We are the party of law and order.”

Baloney! Republicans are the party that has weaponized law enforcement against those they perceive to be their political opponents, while protecting their allies. Thousands of Trump’s goons break into the Capitol Building and threaten legislators – 14 arrests. On the same day, a right-wing mob forces their way onto the grounds of our governor’s mansion – 0 arrests.

Wall Street and mortgage companies collude in massive and widespread fraud schemes, crash the economy and bring on the 2008 recession. No investigations, no convictions, no jail time. (And unfortunately, the Obama administration followed Bush’s lead on this.)

On the other hand, peaceful protesters on the left are routinely attacked by police and mischaracterized by politicians as rioters. Black folks are executed on the street for petty crime or nothing at all. It is clear that law enforcement organizations across the country have thoroughly internalized the message, because it plays out like this everywhere. Until this country begins enforcing laws and protecting the public without regard for color, wealth, social status or political connections, the government and the police will not be trusted.

It is high time that the federal government establish standards for law enforcement and grant federal funding only to local departments that meet them.

Ted Hensold

Spokane