Vaccine rollout failure

It’s been more than six months since we knew that a vaccine against COVID-19 would be produced. The government did a great job of distribution the vaccine to the states. But it’s now revealed that “We weren’t prepared to vaccinate this many people this quickly.”

Seriously? There are about 330 million Americans, many of whom will want to be vaccinated and instead of 20 million by January 1, 2021, we find that we don’t have the infrastructure or the funding to get it done. At the current rate it will take about 3 years to vaccinate everyone.

This is unacceptable and it should be investigated and those accountable for the lack of planning and funding must be brought to the public and if necessary prosecuted.

Barry Bauchwitz

Spokane Valley