Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Vaccine rollout failure

It’s been more than six months since we knew that a vaccine against COVID-19 would be produced. The government did a great job of distribution the vaccine to the states. But it’s now revealed that “We weren’t prepared to vaccinate this many people this quickly.”

Seriously? There are about 330 million Americans, many of whom will want to be vaccinated and instead of 20 million by January 1, 2021, we find that we don’t have the infrastructure or the funding to get it done. At the current rate it will take about 3 years to vaccinate everyone.

This is unacceptable and it should be investigated and those accountable for the lack of planning and funding must be brought to the public and if necessary prosecuted.

Barry Bauchwitz

Spokane Valley

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430