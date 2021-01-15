Yes to our students

This has been one of the most difficult years for so many of us. Unemployment rates continue to rise, ICUs are filled to capacity with very sick patients, political divides among us are larger than they’ve every been, and many households and individuals are feeling the financial implications from this pandemic.

It is for these exact reasons that our beloved Spokane Public Schools needs us now more than ever. In a year when our stretched dollars need to support us even more, this 2021 Levy is more important than it has been in years past.

Levy dollars fund necessary programs, nurses, counselors, athletics, the arts and so much more. It is vital we don’t lose any of these services and people.

Let me state the obvious: Yes, our state and federal dollars should support our public school system with more money. But they don’t, and so we have rely on the diversification of funding to bridge that necessary gap. And it is a gap worth bridging. When we invest our hard earned dollars into the schools, we invest in ourselves. All of our children in Spokane matter. Let us support the best and the brightest by saying Yes on February 9. YES our kids matter; YES our schools matter; YES, I support the educational opportunities afforded to our students because Spokane Public Schools matters. YES for kids.

Sarah Bain

Spokane