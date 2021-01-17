CMR’s glib response

When asked what her thoughts were on the next steps regarding any actions to be taken against Donald Trump following his inciting of a riot at the Capitol in D.C., Representative McMorris Rodgers stated, he has called for a peaceful transition of power and I think that’s what should happen.

The problem with her statement is that the comment from Trump came one day AFTER the siege of our Capitol by his supporters who he addressed and to whom he gave instructions; after five people died; after those same terrorists urinated in the halls of the building and created havoc in the offices of those who represent us; celebrating their exploits with champagne and cigars at local establishments after their tirade.

How dare she even use the words “peaceful transition”? There was nothing peaceful about that day or the actions taken by the domestic terrorists egged on by Trump to do just what they did. How dare she speak so casually after such a horrific incident? Does she think this blasé answer is enough for the family of the officer killed by these thugs? Does she think that smug answer of hers is all that those of us in the 5th Congressional District expect from her?

Her continuing support of this deranged White House occupant is without understanding. What a total embarrassment she has shown herself to be.

Judith Gilmore

Spokane