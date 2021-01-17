Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Constitution out of context

With the plethora of falsehoods endorsed by Trump supporters and manipulative politicians (CMR,) it’s time to expose another.

Allen Marsh (“An alternate reality,” Jan. 5) claims the “Constitution says state LEGISLATURES are to determine the electors.” Not if you read carefully. Article II states “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature therefore may direct, a Number of Electors” equal to its congressional representation. Legislatures do not “appoint.”

Most “direct” that the “manner” be “state-appointed” electors reflecting the majority will of its voters, two states “directed” to provide for split delegations. Likewise legislative authority to appoint U.S. senators was given to voters by the 17th Amendment.

Marsh is like other incensed writers citing the Second Amendment, usually out of context, overlooking that militia are those authorized by Congress and trained by the States (Article 1, Section 8 ). He notes that those brainwashed by mainstream media must realize that the “election was rigged.” Well, yes, we don’t think thousands of poll workers and state officials were duped. Neither do the courts.

But Marsh can restore democracy by explaining it to judges and us 81 million sheep by citing the Constitution, re-writing Article II, and omitting Article III.

Bruce Higgins

Spokane

 

