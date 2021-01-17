Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Levies fund opportunities

During my 27-year career of teaching in Spokane Public Schools, I have been humbled by our community’s generous support of our public schools. Over the years, levy dollars have funded programs and innovations necessary to help young people grow to meet the challenges of the complex and ever-changing world we live in.

Any individual who has worked in our schools can attest to the talent, creativity, generosity, resiliency and idealism of the young people we serve. Funds from the levy create opportunity for students by funding programs that spark creativity, camaraderie and healthy habits. These programs include: music, art, sports, theater, debate, libraries and much more.

As a parent, I am also grateful for community support of our levies as they have afforded my own children the opportunities to learn from the finest band, orchestra and art teachers; from coaches who taught them so much more than how to play competitive sports; and from Advanced Placement teachers who challenged them to think and achieve like college students.

This past year has been very difficult for many families, and for our young people, the impact of the pandemic may reach far into their futures. As we close in on this virus, it is imperative that we help students as they transition back into our school buildings. The challenges they face in future are not going away. Please join me in supporting the success and enrichment of every child, and vote yes to the levy by February 9.

Shannon Ward, English teacher, Sacajawea Middle School

