Rob Curley a shining jewel

I write to simply say that we adore Editor Rob Curley. Period, full stop. Mr. Curley brought our newspaper to a state of excellence it has not seen for years. Not that others did not put forth a full effort. Rather, Mr. Curley moved the mountain of Spokesman’s potential in a positive and exciting way. He set the paper on an enlightened path. Yes, we find ourselves oddly interested in the body of t- shirt messages he has collected. His humor is one of his golden personal traits. But, the full range of news, the smart and thoughtful articles he promotes, does encourage readers to discuss and debate, to think and get involved. We find ourselves looking forward to each day’s read. Bravo, Mr. Curley! The Cowles family owners found a jewel in you, and our community at large is the grateful beneficiary.

Gayle and Larry Kiser

Spokane