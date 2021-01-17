Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Rob Curley a shining jewel

I write to simply say that we adore Editor Rob Curley. Period, full stop. Mr. Curley brought our newspaper to a state of excellence it has not seen for years. Not that others did not put forth a full effort. Rather, Mr. Curley moved the mountain of Spokesman’s potential in a positive and exciting way. He set the paper on an enlightened path. Yes, we find ourselves oddly interested in the body of t- shirt messages he has collected. His humor is one of his golden personal traits. But, the full range of news, the smart and thoughtful articles he promotes, does encourage readers to discuss and debate, to think and get involved. We find ourselves looking forward to each day’s read. Bravo, Mr. Curley! The Cowles family owners found a jewel in you, and our community at large is the grateful beneficiary.

Gayle and Larry Kiser

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430