Send a message

Opinion >  Letters

We, the people, had a wake-up call … the roosters came home to the People’s House to roost as a direct result of the president and numerous other elected officials who have perpetrated seditious insurrection. I haven’t felt this ashamed of government leaders since Watergate and watching the fall of Saigon unfold. These armed vigilantes were inspired, enabled and empowered by the president of the United States and those who fell in line have disavowed their oaths of office. They must be held accountable!

I urge immediate action to impeach President Trump and remove him from office. The others who attempted to subvert the elector results must likewise be held to account - through censure at a minimum, or ideally, charged with sedition like the President whom they have enabled these past many years.

We cannot achieve any national integrity if we let Donald Trump and his elected/appointed/related lackeys walk away without facing consequences of their treasonous undermining of our democratic republic. We must send an unequivocal message to Trump, to all federal public servants, members of congress and all future presidents that the rule of law matters and that we will never tolerate dismantling of our democracy and undermining of our Constitution.

Marilyn Darilek

Spokane

 

