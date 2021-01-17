We can’t afford the levy

I just want to respond to the school board’s special levy next month.

This is not the time to be asking for more money from the taxpayers. They have been very deceiving on this.

The first thing they say is the levy will be a little less than 2018 — which it might be — but what they don’t say is it is going to be a lot more money. My home’s value has gone up more than $70,000 since 2018 and this year it is $57,000 more than last year, so they are asking for more than $70,000 on the value of my house, which is so much for every thousand dollars, and they know what they are doing.

I would hope the school board will go back to the drawing board. It is not the same as 2018, it is a lot more. And just look at all the new houses in Spokane and that new tax base.

Please don’t vote for this levy, and make them rethink. A lot of people are really hurting now and can’t keep up with what they want and all the new taxes we are already paying.

Dave Anderson

Spokane