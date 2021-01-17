Will the real Kim Thorburn please stand up?

Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Kim Thorburn seems to believe it’s her duty to represent hunters to the exclusion of the rest of the state population. (“New commissioners and lawsuits have some saying hunting is under attack in Washington,” Jan. 10).

But when Thorburn sought appointment to the commission, she sang a different tune. Her application claimed: “[B]ecause of my background as neither a hunter nor angler, I serve as a voice on the commission for the largest constituency of wildlife consumers, those of us who enjoy fish & wildlife by watching & photographing. I want to assist the department to better reach this large group of supporters[.]”

Now Thorburn sees herself as the great champion of hunters — and seems to think this means defending the right to kill any animal, any time, using any means. For example, earlier this year Thorburn was one of only two commissioners to vote for wildlife “killing contests” — even though the hunters on the commission opposed the abhorrent practice.

I am one Washingtonian to whom Thorburn claimed she would give a “voice.” Like 90% of the state, I do not hunt or fish. I care deeply about conservation, and I appreciate wildlife without killing it. But I’ll take an ethical hunter to represent me on the Commission over Thorburn’s hypocritical zealotry any day.

Thorburn has not only turned her back on “non-consumptive” wildlife users, but on everyone who values humane, ethical, and responsible wildlife management.

Ronald Reed

Spokane