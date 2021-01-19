Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

An unforgettable moment

There are events that happen in one’s life that will be etched in your memory forever. JFK’s assassination, Mount St. Helens, 9/11, and now the Insurrection of the U.S. Capitol (are ones that I remember), incited by the man who was elected to protect, uphold and defend the Constitution has told his mob of thugs to walk to the Capitol and try again to overturn our democracy.

Our Constitution has been on very thin ice since his election, and luckily it held together.

Every senator/congressman who, after seeing the carnage left by the thugs, still voted NO to accept the results of the Electoral College, should be censored, and then made to resign. Their services are no longer needed and they should be escorted out of their respective chambers.

I suggest to everyone to take an hour out of their day, look up the recent phone call Trump made to the Georgia secretary of state almost demanding that he find 11,800 votes so he could declare himself the winner and see for themselves. I did. You will find out just how much of a mob boss the POTUS really is, threatening at times.

It is so pathetic that this man with such an inflated ego, and so narcissistic that he can’t accept the results of a free and fair election. For once in his life he was told NO!

Barb Beck

Colbert

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430