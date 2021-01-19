An unforgettable moment

There are events that happen in one’s life that will be etched in your memory forever. JFK’s assassination, Mount St. Helens, 9/11, and now the Insurrection of the U.S. Capitol (are ones that I remember), incited by the man who was elected to protect, uphold and defend the Constitution has told his mob of thugs to walk to the Capitol and try again to overturn our democracy.

Our Constitution has been on very thin ice since his election, and luckily it held together.

Every senator/congressman who, after seeing the carnage left by the thugs, still voted NO to accept the results of the Electoral College, should be censored, and then made to resign. Their services are no longer needed and they should be escorted out of their respective chambers.

I suggest to everyone to take an hour out of their day, look up the recent phone call Trump made to the Georgia secretary of state almost demanding that he find 11,800 votes so he could declare himself the winner and see for themselves. I did. You will find out just how much of a mob boss the POTUS really is, threatening at times.

It is so pathetic that this man with such an inflated ego, and so narcissistic that he can’t accept the results of a free and fair election. For once in his life he was told NO!

Barb Beck

Colbert