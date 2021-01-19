What would Lincoln think?

I wonder if the unruly Republican mob that overran the Capital saw the irony of their seditious action when gazing from the west balcony, down Independence Mall toward the Potomac. At the other end of the mall is the Lincoln Memorial, dedicated to the Republican president who fought a civil war to save the Union and protect that very building from such an assault.

From the statue’s perspective, looking back up at the Capitol, I’m certain the spirit of Lincoln would be dismayed seeing the Confederate flag being hoisted and waved on the steps and in the hallways of the people’s house, and condemn the murderous actions threatening law makers. I imagine, if it could, the statue in his likeness standing up, turning its back on the spectacle, and taking a knee in protest for that attack on democracy.

Republicans have long claimed to be “The Party of Lincoln.” After Wednesday, that no longer fits. If you were a part of the sacking of the capital under a seditious banner or party to inciting the attack, the man who saved our Union would condemn you. If you still support the violent overturning of the election, spread lies and conspiracies or take them as gospel truth, Honest Abe would throw you out.

If you’re now wondering why you followed in Trump’s footsteps and are willing to seek truth and support democracy … there’s a chance you could claim that title again. Your choice.

Sterling Leibenguth

Spokane