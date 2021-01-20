Enough of the Trump bashing!

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voice heard.”

That quote isn’t used in the President Trump capitol story, even though it is completely accurate. .

Cities across the nation have been vandalized/terrorized (including destruction of property - and attacks/killings) by Antifa and BLM for months. They are described as “mostly peaceful protest” on the news. Democrats condoned and supported these “protests,” and even helped bail these thugs out of jail when they rioted and stole property from innocent businesses. “Defund the Police” is born by these lawless people and their cohorts in the Democratic Party.

However, when hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters attend a rally and a very small percentage of them broke into the Capitol, it’s called insurrection! The overwhelming majority of the crowd was completely peaceful.

The big difference in both of these cases is conservatives (including President Trump) condemn the lawless actions, regardless of who those people are. Democrats, on the other hand, have a double standard and pick and choose when riots are good. Riots and destruction of personal property should always be condemned/stopped and those taking part should be prosecuted.

The country would be better off if the press and other platforms would stop trying to silence the president and try to shine the light on what’s really going on. If freedom of speech is taken away, it will be hard to get back.

Robert Schmit

