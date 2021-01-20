Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Levy essential

I urge the citizens to vote “YES for Kids” on February 9th. I am privileged to be a teacher for Spokane Public Schools and a parent of a second grader attending Spokane Public Schools. Supporting the replacement levy is essential for our kids and our community to recover from this devastating year. Our schools are places where our kids and our community can find hope for their future.

The pandemic has been damaging for many families. Students will need our schools’ support to navigate the post-pandemic world. In addition to academic needs, the emotional and social impacts of living through this year will take time and care to heal. It is critical that our schools have the staff and programs that will help our community’s children heal and thrive.

In a Spokesman-Review article published on 1/10/21, Mr. Neff who represents “Open Spokane Schools” opposes the levy. He posits [our community], “can’t afford a Cadillac education system”. I vehemently disagree. This levy is not about luxury it is about essential support and services for our kids. The levy provides funding for nurses, counselors, behavior specialists, student intervention programs, special education services, technology support, smaller class sizes, AP classes, athletics, art, music and drama.

Our kids are our future. Please support them by voting yes for the replacement levy.

Jill Olson

Spokane

 

