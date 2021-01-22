Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Inslee needs help

I am not a business owner, nor a politician; I am a senior citizen who is watching my state deteriorate into total chaos.

I feel the original shutdown in March of 2020, by Inslee, was justified, and now 10 months later I am not so sure. I am not even aware of the reopening plan … I ask the question, is he? I have concerns. It appears that he has moved the goalpost time and time again. I don’t think he has trusted business owners or the public to be a part of the solution. Example being, shutting down the hospitality industry without any input from that specific industry. I note that the latest rounds of shutdowns, in November, did not significantly decrease the number of cases … but they continued to rise and at the same time small businesses continue to close their doors permanently.

He has made decisions unilaterally. Why not include state legislators, since they represent the people? His plan has been unclear since the beginning and it still is unclear to me. What is clear to me is the devastation happening in our state right now, complete closure of many small businesses, children not receiving stable education, unemployment on the rise, mental health struggles — and sadly all of these examples are far-reaching.

Come on, Inslee, clearly the past 10 months have shown us you can’t do it alone. You need help, how about starting with the Hospitality Association!

I am sure they are ready, willing and able … are you???

Earl Moore

Spokane

 
