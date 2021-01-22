Money-grab ahead

Well folks, here we are with a very dangerous four years staring us in the face. The governor (Inslee) is probably dancing with glee. He has created a need to raise more money by keeping people from earning their income, and gives them a small pittance saying he cares for them.

I’m sure the governor, his secretary of state, attorney general and the two houses making up the powers that be in our beautiful state are all looking for all the newest ideas to take our hard-earned dollars away from us.

The SOS says they periodically cull the death certificates and advise the individuals in each county to remove that person from the voter rolls. The word I like: “periodically” — when I find my adopted son who died over 20 months ago was called for jury duty. Oh well, it was only one.

Hang on to your wallet.

Rex Walker

Spokane Valley