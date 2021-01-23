After the insurrection

If you haven’t read conservative columnist David Brooks’ recent article, “Trump Ignites a War Within the Church,” The New York Times, do so. Here we find a way out from where we conservatives have lost our way.

“David French, the conservative Christian writer who fought in the Iraq war, says the way to build a sane G.O.P. is to borrow a page from the counterinsurgency handbook: Separate the insurgents from the population.That means prosecuting the rioters, impeaching the president and not tolerating cyberterrorism within a community or congregation.”

Here free speech is only a right when exercised within the context of responsibility. It starts with the Ten Commandments: “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.”

Jeffrey Dunn

Spokane