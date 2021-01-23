America’s problem is simple. It has been hiding in plain sight forever. There are many among us who sincerely believe that real Americans are white and Christian. Those who hold this belief are convinced that those who are not white and Christian should be unable to vote or to hold public office. To these people, the last presidential election WAS stolen because a majority of white Christian people did vote for now ex-President Trump.

Well, American citizenship is not restricted to white Christians and the failure and denunciation of the recent coup attempt in the Nation’s Capitol proves that. Until most of us decide to show loyalty to a racially and religiously diverse nation, we will live with real danger to our Republic.

Where do you stand? Is the attempted dominance by white and Christian people worth the violence and instability which that requires?

Allan deLaubenfels

Spokane Valley