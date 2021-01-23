No hikes, only help

A letter titled “Hikes hurt the poor most” was published Nov. 13th with regard to the levy for Spokane Public Schools. Quite the contrary is true. Poor families actually benefit from the levy through the many services provided. All of the families of the 31,000 students attending SPS schools do.

Levy dollars provide technology services, such as working computers, hotspots, and the support of computer technicians to fix and maintain district devices. This is essential whether school is in person, virtual or hybrid. Many poor families cannot afford computers or internet for all the students in their households.

When students need support with their school work, the levy pays for resource teachers and paraeducators to assist them, case managers and counselors to provide individual learning plans, so regular education and special education teachers can work together with parents and guardians for each student’s success.

School nurses funded by the levy provide essential health care services such as medication supervision for conditions such as ADHD, heart arrhythmia, diabetes, and asthma. In case of school site emergencies, their medical expertise is essential to bridge the gap between the school and EMS until and after help arrives.

We need your help, Spokane. We are counting on you to vote to maintain the levy without which none of the above mentioned would be possible. No nurses, no counselors, no computers? No way could students succeed. Not poor students, nor any students. Our district would be unrecognizable, and the result would be unconscionable.

Esther D. Kelley

Spokane