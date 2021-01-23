Open them up, mayor

Mayor Woodward, if you truly want to support and help small businesses in the area, then OPEN THEM UP.

If the COVID cases are so out of control as we have been led to believe, then why are hospitals performing elective surgeries?

This is a 98% survivable cold virus, with many only experiencing mild symptoms. You would think that those in charge would be pushing this remarkable statistic, instead of the continuous scaring tactic which forces the public into submission.

The 1-1/2 to 2% of those that sadly die, already had compromising immune systems, or underlying health conditions.

Do we really have to go through another year of dictatorship? If so, then I guess you can rest easy in the fact that elections in America aren’t as honest as they used to be.

Jeanie Smith

Nine Mile Falls