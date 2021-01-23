Unacceptable vaccination rates

The Washington State Department of Health is applying the First Rule of Bureaucracy to repair a known problem – “FIX THE BLAME SOMEWHERE ELSE!” (The corollary is, of course, “It’s not MY fault!”) The known problem is less than 1/3 of the 625,000 COVID vaccine doses distributed to Washington State have been administered. As of 15 January, the CDC reports vaccination rates in West Virginia as 74%, Texas, 50%, Colorado, 48%, and Michigan, 42%. Shamefully, Washington ranks 34th of 50 states in administration rates of delivered vaccine doses.

Washington State Secretary of Health, Dr. Umair Shah, indicated the blame belongs to “our Federal partners” and Senator Patty Murray described the Federal plan as “chaos”. Even Governor Inslee chimed with similar defensiveness and blame shifting. Perhaps it makes better sound bites than rolling up one’s political sleeves solving the real problem affecting the very breath of our citizenry.

Folks, get to the work of the people and address the problem! The first rule should be to find an example of who is doing the same job better. Specifically, why are 33 other states, larger, smaller, Blue, and Red, doing so much better by their citizens than Washington? They work with the same information from their Federal partners. A little less blame and a more thorough introspection will result in effective management of the same resources afforded our state.

How long shall we wait for a proper examination of the real problem and an effective solution?

Lives are at stake.

Craig Weddle

Spokane Valley