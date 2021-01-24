Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Fear-based urban logging

Spokane’s official tree, the ponderosa pine, is in danger.

The incredible windstorm yesterday compounded by the abnormally wet soil led to the death of a resident and severe damage to several homes in Spokane. Once again urban loggers will be door-belling and trying to frighten Spokane residents into having their ponderosa removed.

Our urban canopy of ponderosa and other evergreens mitigate storm water rate and volume, clean the air of particulates, absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen — as well as providing shade, reducing the heat island effect of asphalt streets.

PLEASE contact a certified arborist to evaluate the potential danger of your tree before having it removed. We must maintain as much of this vital city resource as we can. Contact Spokane’s Urban Forester for a list of certified arborists you can trust.

Carrie Anderson

Spokane

 

