Opinion >  Letters

Step up once again

Spokane voters have a history of passing school levies, which shows the value we place on our children and our community. Soon we will have the opportunity to continue supporting our future.

School levies ensure that all students have a rich and equitable experience at school by funding programs and providing opportunities for children that state and federal funding does not adequately allow for. Essential programs such as special education, school counselors, and nurses are largely funded with levy dollars. Levies also help maintain smaller class sizes and keep both students and teachers equipped with the technology services needed to keep up with an ever evolving world.

In the wake of pandemic that has already disrupted our children more than any of us would like, it is essential that we provide them what they need for long term success. Voting yes is how we support our kids and set each of them up for the best possible opportunities in life. All of the children in Spokane need us now. Vote YES on February 9. YES for our children, YES our community, and YES for our future!

Rhett Lashbrook

Spokane

 

