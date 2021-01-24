Unity, or power grab?

President Biden’s Inauguration speech regarding the need for unity was long on generalities and very short on actions. Yes, he made vapid comments about unity, but after four years of nothing but divisiveness from his party, NOW we need to unify?

Here is what President Biden could have said: “Let us end these divisive actions of Impeachment. Mr. Trump is no longer president. Let us move on and no longer concern ourselves about him.” He also could have commanded the social media companies to stand down and open their channels to all Americans again.

He could have told businesses that it is not American to close your markets to people just because they have differing political opinions, nor is it American to deny people employment based upon their political viewpoint. Those words would have actually been unifying for our country.

But he did not say them, and by not doing so he missed perhaps his best chance at actually sending a unifying message that would have helped to heal the country. Instead, as many Democrats hailed “the return of democracy,” almost half our country has lost some of their freedom of speech, and in some cases the ability to find gainful employment simply because of their political views.

Something similar to what is beginning to happen here also happened in the last century under McCarthyism, and people would not stand for it then. Are Democrats interested in unification or the expansion of power?

Hal Dixon

Spokane