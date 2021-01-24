Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Veterans to veterans

Today, I had the honor of spending the day both in person and Zoom with a dozen veterans. It was here that I finally had the chance to offer a handcrafted gift from an American hero, a man I call my friend. Let me go back a few months… .

In October, I sat with a dear friend of mine, Raymond Ogle. Ray is a WWII veteran of the Battle of the Bulge. He spent a winter in Bastogne and earned the Legion of Honor from the French. At 98, he has found his mission through knitting hats for those in great need. While visiting, I picked up almost 300 of his knitted hats to offer to the homeless and members of the Malden community.

I’ll never forget Ray’s words: “I know what it feels like to be cold and not be able to do anything about it.”

But that wasn’t all. He knitted a bag filled with red, white, and blue colors. Looking at me, he asked that I make sure veterans get these hats. Well, I could not think of a group of men and women more deserving than the board of Veterans Community Response.

As I told them the story about the man who made them and pulled the hats from the bag, their eyes opened wide. They were honored. There is no doubt that these gifts will be cherished for a lifetime.

Thank you Ray for your compassion and service.

Kelly Kiki, board member, Veterans Community Response

Mead

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430