Article brings hope

Thank you for publishing on the front page above the fold Nicholas Deshais’ environmentally-oriented piece on transportation (“Missed opportunities in a pandemic for emission reduction,” Jan. 18). I share the author’s disappointment at this missed opportunity.

Already in the 1950s I learned how deeply harmful fossil fuel emissions are to humans and our global environment from my father, a chemist who turned to teaching and taught chemistry at Rogers High School for many years. It has been frustrating over the years to wait for our citizens in general to become more aware of this problem and to address it by reducing their use of personal motor vehicles.

I hope that this article will spark greater awareness and a greater use of active transportation (walking, bicycling, Spokane’s very good network of public transportation), which will promote better health, a cleaner and quieter environment, and a more close-knit community.

Linda Carroll

Spokane