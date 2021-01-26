Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Violating their oath

Our elected representatives in the House and the Senate take the exact same oath to the Constitution that military officers do. And that is what bothers me so much about those elected officials who blatantly betrayed our Constitution by signing on with the Texas attorney general and his attempt to overthrow our presidential election.

Second Lieutenants Clair H. Thurston and David L. Ugland took that same oath along with me at West Point in June, 1964. The three of us joined the same paratroop battalion and deployed to Vietnam as the first Army ground combat unit in-country. The three of us were engaged in one of the first major battles between large North Vietnamese and U.S. Army units, November 8th, 1965. They were both killed in action that day. I was lucky to escape with minor wounds.

Thurston was on his way to be a general officer like his dad; Ugland would have ended up as a professor of Chemistry at West Point. Both were outstanding, dedicated, hard-working members of our generation. They gave their LIVES for our Constitution — as have over 60,000 members of the military since then, all over the globe.

My sense is that those in Congress who blatantly ignored their obligation to our Constitution and their oath to support same “without reservation” should either resign or be removed. A sacred duty, betrayed. Over 60,000 un-lived lives paid the ultimate price; the 150 or so seditious members of Congress who ignored their oath should pay the tiny price of losing their jobs.

Bob Gregson

Spokane

 

