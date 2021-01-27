Support West Valley students

As a current educational assistant teaching a fundamental reading program, I want to encourage citizens of West Valley to once again support the two replacement levies on the upcoming ballot measure. They provide 10% of our total budget that includes employing staff like me who work one-on-one or in small groups to meet the needs of our emerging readers and gifted students. Twenty-five years ago, my own first grade son had a good teacher whom he liked, and she loved him, but he begged me to homeschool him because he was bored to death. When I heard about the enriched programs West Valley offered, I jumped at the opportunity to choice him into the West Valley School District. He and my daughter loved it, and continued on to the district’s middle school, City School, where they thrived.

Our staff at West Valley School District truly love our students, and go the extra mile for them, which is reflected in the 96% graduation rate. West Valley’ programs are not one-size-fits-all. West Valley offers students options from elementary through high school to better meet their individual needs.

The replacement Capitol Project Levy pays for technology, safety and security, our buildings and facilities. The building I work in is 67 years old. Maintaining heating and cooling systems is vital to a comfortable learning and working atmosphere, as we recently found out. This is the lowest levy tax rate in 25 years! Thank you for your continued 2021 votes!

Marilyn Bean

Spokane Valley