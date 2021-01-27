Thank you, SPL and SCLD

I would like to give a huge shout-out to the Spokane County and public libraries, especially for their creative efforts to serve during the pandemic.

I have attended numerous Zoom meetings and have learned many new things and have met fun people while staying safe at home. Their free digital content is so helpful for any age — from learning new art skills, Consumer Reports reviews, car repair, ancestry, book recommendations and clubs, news sources to name just a few.

Check them out for on their events or digital links: scld.org/digital-library and spokanelibrary.org/digital.

Carrie Dugovic

Colbert