The Founders were right

No way would we have needed “unscalable fences” and razor wire to inaugurate a president if we had stuck to state legislatures electing presidents as we did before Andrew Jackson. No protests over fraud. Probably no President Trump either.

Ok … now you can unroll your eyes to the fact about every government executive or legislator can’t or won’t ask their governed subjects about much of anything unless headlines or viral sound/word-bites are involved. If they did they couldn’t govern.

I’d pay that price for peace. Popularity-contest voting is overrated and can empower unsavory characters. The Founders had it right to begin with.

Mike Reno

Spokane