Hope the unity sticks

Interesting. Over the last four years the Democrats in line with the media fought President Trump every step of the way. It didn’t matter if he succeeded (yes, there were some) or if his actions/tweets were inappropriate (yes, there were some), it was a Trump-bashing news event.

Now that President Biden is at the helm, the Democrats and the media want everyone to come together, unite and sing Kumbaya.

Wonder if it will work. I hope it does.

JoAnn Edmiston

Blanchard, Idaho