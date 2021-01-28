Not too late
Thu., Jan. 28, 2021
I want to thank Stacey Cowles for rescinding his support for Donald Trump. To quote an old saying, “better late than never.” Now it’s time for CMR to do the same.
Daniel J. Schaffer
Spokane
Thu., Jan. 28, 2021
I want to thank Stacey Cowles for rescinding his support for Donald Trump. To quote an old saying, “better late than never.” Now it’s time for CMR to do the same.
Daniel J. Schaffer
Spokane
Click here to learn more.
Submit letters using any of the following:
Our online form
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201
Our online formMail: Letters to the Editor
Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430