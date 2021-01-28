A sudden crisis of conscience

Along with many readers Sunday morning, I was surprised to see Mr. Cowles sudden retreat from his endorsement of President Trump for re-election. While I disagreed with his endorsement in the fall, I took no issue with it. Roughly 48.5% of our country agreed with him.

But suddenly, one week after President Biden has been sworn in to office, Mr. Cowles realizes his endorsement was a mistake. So our question, as subscribers and Spokane residents, should be “what made him realize the mistake”?

Was it the 77,000 who died from COVID-19 in the month of December? Was it the insurrection on January 6th, instigated by Mr. Cowles’ endorsee?

Mr. Cowles claims it was President Trump’s unwillingness to recognize he lost, something any person could have predicted would happen. Trying to give him the benefit of doubt, Mr. Cowles should have written this article in November. It would still be poor form to retreat from an endorsement, but he would have been able to maintain a form of dignity. To write this letter only after President Biden has been sworn in to office places Mr. Cowles squarely in the truth-denying camp on the fringes of the Republican Party.

With any luck at all, our Zags will be playing for the national title on April 5th. When they win, I look forward to Mr. Cowles’ article on April 6th letting us know he’s been a fan of this team all year long.

Connor Haffey

Spokane