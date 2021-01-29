Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Thank you, Stacey

I got to meet Stacey Cowles at a Christmas party a few years ago and he seemed like a friendly, unpretentious guy. When I read his endorsement of President Trump I found it disheartening and I wrote a response which the Spokesman published.

Today I read Stacey’s “mea culpa’ which was direct, honest and from the heart, and even more so, took a positive and optimistic look at the political realities possible with the new administration. His forward look includes his own political approach to progress, and while I would not agree with him on many issues, I note again that it is a vision of progress.

There is no justification for trying to return to some “mythical” golden past. There are plenty of historical norms that we ought to and must leave behind. Progress means learning from one’s mistakes and working to do better. We need more leaders of the conservative mindset to take such a stance as the publisher has done, then all of us can work toward a better future together.

William “Bill” Kostelec

Spokane

 

